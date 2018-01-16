Ringgit ends almost flat versus greenback

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore in this August 24, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The ringgit closed barely unchanged versus the US dollar while extending its rally against other major currencies today.

At 6pm, the local note finished at 3.9540/9590 against the greenback from 3.9540/9580 on Monday.

A dealer said exporters’ demand for the ringgit had lent support to the local currency which interspersed with mild profit-taking following the recent rally.

“Many traders were also seen covering their short positions in the ringgit against the Singapore dollar and other crosses pairs,” he added.

The ringgit advanced against the Singapore dollar to 2.9864/9909 from Monday’s 2.9932/9971 and was higher against the Japanese yen to 3.5715/5770 from 3.5760/5806.

The local unit appreciated against the British pound to 5.4415/4496 from 5.4526/4597 on Monday and strengthened against the euro to 4.8369/8446 from 4.8468/8533 previously. — Bernama