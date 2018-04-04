Ringgit edges up against US dollar at opening

A return of buying support gives the ringgit a positive opening against the US dollar. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The ringgit was slightly higher against the US dollar at opening today on the back of a recovery in demand for the local note.

At 9am, the local note was quoted at 3.8610/8640 compared with yesterday's 3.8640/8680.

However, the currency market is expected to trade range-bound, with traders awaiting the key US jobs report to be revealed later this week.

A dealer noted that further updates on Malaysia’s forthcoming general elections could also affect market sentiment.

The local unit traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the yen to 3.6247/6278 from 3.6381/6422 yesterday, improved against the Singapore dollar to 2.9458/9483 from 2.9498/9538 and was unchanged against the pound at 5.4355/4413 from 5.4355/4427.

Vis-a-vis the euro, the ringgit was higher at 4.7401/7442 from 4.7550/7615 yesterday. — Bernama