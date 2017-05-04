Ringgit drops against US dollar

An employee counts money as he poses inside a money exchange centre in Kuala Lumpur October 22, 2013. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The ringgit snapped two days of gains to close lower against the US dollar today and on better demand for the greenback, due to higher US treasury yields after the Federal Reserve (Fed) signalled that a June rate hike is still on the way.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 4.3260/3290 against the greenback from 4.3170/3210 yesterday.

Forextime Ltd Chief Market Strategist Hussein Sayed said sentiment towards the greenback improved after the Fed said it was confident that the slowdown in the economy was temporary.

“However, traders’ attention will now shift to the non-farm payrolls data, scheduled for release on Friday,” he said in a note.

At close, the ringgit traded mostly lower against most major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0940/0981 from 3.0922/0970, but was higher against the Japanese yen at 3.8300/8337 from 3.8473/8518 yesterday.

The ringgit declined against the British pound to 5.5792/5844 from 5.5728/5788 and was lower against the euro at 4.7292/7338 from 4.7094/7142. — Bernama