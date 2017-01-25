Ringgit down slightly against US dollar in early trade

While the ringgit retreated against the greenback, it traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — The ringgit was slightly lower against the US dollar in the early session today, as demand shifted towards the greenback following a rebound in US Treasury yields.

At 9.23am, the local unit was traded at 4.4370/4400 against the US dollar, down from 4.4330/4370 at the close yesterday.

However, the ringgit traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.1231/1257 from 3.1240/1273 yesterday and rose against the yen to 3.9041/9071 from 3.9143/9182 yesterday.

The local note was higher against the euro to 4.7591/7641 from 4.7606/7653 but fell against the British pound to 5.5587/5651 from 5.5302/5369. — Reuters