Ringgit down against greenback at opening

The ringgit loses ground against a strengthening US dollar. — File pic KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The ringgit was easier against the US dollar at the opening today on lower demand following the further strengthening of the latter, dealers said.

At 9.05am, the local unit was traded at 4.4430/4480 against the US dollar from Wednesday's close of 4.4370/4410.

The market was closed yesterday for Thaipusam holiday.

A dealer said the US dollar gained after US President Donald Trump made a comment on a tax plan which he would announce in the next few weeks.

The local note was traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.1240/1280 from 3.1277/1310 on Wednesday. The ringgit decreased versus the British pound to 5.5577/5667 from 5.5454/5513 previously.

The ringgit depreciated against the euro to 4.7349/7420 from 4.7223/7279 on Wednesday but strengthen against the yen to 3.9066/9127 from 3.9496/9535 previously. — Bernama