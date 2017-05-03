Last updated Wednesday, May 03, 2017 7:46 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Ringgit continues uptrend against US dollar

Wednesday May 3, 2017
06:39 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Anti-doping agency: Three more Russian athletes admit to dopingAnti-doping agency: Three more Russian athletes admit to doping

The Edit: Can this AI burglar alarm predict break-ins?The Edit: Can this AI burglar alarm predict break-ins?

The Edit: Why purity is the key for treasured S. Korean breedThe Edit: Why purity is the key for treasured S. Korean breed

ProjekMMO : Kerajaan hapuskan ‘Malacca’ dalam bahasa InggerisProjekMMO : Kerajaan hapuskan ‘Malacca’ dalam bahasa Inggeris

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The ringgit continued its uptrend at close today on better demand and market expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would leave interest rates unchanged for now, given the unfavourable economic data for the country.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 4.3170/3210 against the greenback from 4.3260/3300 yesterday.

ForexTime Ltd Chief Market Strategist Hussein Sayed said investors across different asset classes are eager to know the Fed’s next move as US equities sit at record highs, while the US dollar is close to November 2016 lows and treasury yields on a downtrend.

“The question today is not whether the Fed will hike rates or otherwise, but if it would acknowledge a weak first quarter.

“It is very important to realise that US data has seen more deterioration than improvement since the Fed last met on March 14-15 this year,” he said in a note here today.

At close, the ringgit was traded higher against most major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0922/0970 from 3.1015/1055 and was higher against the Japanese yen at 3.8473/8518 from 3.8539/8585 yesterday.

The ringgit improved against the British pound to 5.5728/5788 from 5.5827/5896 and advanced against the euro to 4.7094/7142 from 4.7227/7279. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline