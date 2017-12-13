Ringgit closes marginally lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The ringgit closed marginally lower against the US dollar today on lack of demand despite firm crude oil prices, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local unit was quoted at 4.0850/0880 against the US dollar from 4.0770/0800 on Tuesday.

Global benchmark Brent crude today rose 1.29 per cent to US$64.16 per barrel compared with US$65.31 per barrel at close yesterday.

OANDA Head of Trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said the ringgit did not benefit from rising oil prices as local traders factored the risk premium as a short-term factor.

“Expect the ringgit to trade with a neutral bias today, given that international investors are gearing down for the holiday season.

“However, with energy prices holding up well and given the lack of positioning in the ringgit, it may be less vulnerable to any Federal Open Market Committee surprises than regional peers,” he told Bernama.

Against a basket of major currencies, the ringgit was traded higher except against the Singapore dollar.

The ringgit appreciated against the euro to 4.7991/8038 from 4.8035/8083, traded higher against the pound at 5.4518/4579 from 5.4391/4456 and rose against the yen to 3.6017/6053 from 3.5933/5963 previously.

However, the local note weakened against the Singapore dollar to 3.0190/0219 from 3.0171/0207. — Bernama