Ringgit closes lower on profit-taking

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― The ringgit was slightly lower at close today on profit-taking ahead of the weekend, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local unit stood at 4.2795/2835 against the greenback compared with Thursday’s close of 4.2760/2790.

The dealer said market participants booked their profits following gains recorded by Asian currencies including the ringgit after the US Federal Reserve kept its interest rate unchanged at its policy meeting in mid-week.

“It seems like the higher oil prices could not lift the local note in today’s trading,” the dealer said.

Against a basket of major currencies, the ringgit was traded lower.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.1481/1522 from 3.1471/1514 on Thursday and versus the yen, it depreciated to 3.8461/8514 from 3.8377/8418.

Vis-a-vis the euro, it declined to 5.0130/0185 from 5.0106/0154 yesterday but rose to 5.5989/5045 from 5.6187/6239 previously against the British pound. ― Bernama