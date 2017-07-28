Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Ringgit closes lower on profit-taking

Friday July 28, 2017
06:51 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Shania Twain releases first single in 15 yearsThe Edit: Shania Twain releases first single in 15 years

Danny Chia wins CIMB National Championship with birdieDanny Chia wins CIMB National Championship with birdie

The Edit: Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker examines the fuhrerThe Edit: Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker examines the fuhrer

The Edit: Henry Golding to star alongside Anna Kendrick, Blake LivelyThe Edit: Henry Golding to star alongside Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― The ringgit was slightly lower at close today on profit-taking ahead of the weekend, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local unit stood at 4.2795/2835 against the greenback compared with Thursday’s close of  4.2760/2790.

The dealer said market participants booked their profits following gains recorded by Asian currencies including the ringgit after the US Federal Reserve kept its interest rate unchanged at its policy meeting in mid-week.

“It seems like the higher oil prices could not lift the local note in today’s trading,” the dealer said.

Against a basket of major currencies, the ringgit was traded lower.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.1481/1522 from 3.1471/1514 on Thursday and versus the yen, it depreciated to 3.8461/8514 from 3.8377/8418.

Vis-a-vis the euro, it declined to 5.0130/0185 from 5.0106/0154 yesterday but rose to 5.5989/5045 from 5.6187/6239 previously against the British pound. ― Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline