Ringgit closes lower as US dollar recovers

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today, tracking the performance of regional peers, as the US dollar recovered, supported by positive employment data.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 3.9070/9100 from Wednesday’s 3.9030/9080.

A dealer said Indonesia’s rupiah, the Singapore dollar, Indian rupee as well as Chinese yuan, were lower against the greenback.

“Asian currencies took on a bearish tone after US President Donald Trump tweeted about his plan on imposing tariffs on steel and aluminium, which reflected a softer stance from that envisaged earlier,” he added.

Meanwhile, the local note was mostly higher against a basket of major currencies, except for against the British pound.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 2.9670/9704 from Wednesday’s 2.9687/9730, was better against the euro at 4.8373/8421 as compared with yesterday’s 4.8483/8561, and improved against the yen to 3.6827/6859 from 3.6950/6008.

The ringgit, however, weakened against the British pound to 5.4155/5212 from 5.4107/4192. — Bernama