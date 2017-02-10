Ringgit closes lower as US dollar rallies

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar after the greenback staged a comeback after US President Donald Trump promised to announce tax reform plans in a few weeks' time, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local unit closed at 4.4420/4470 against the US dollar from Wednesday's close of 4.4370/4410.

The market was closed on Thursday for the Thaipusam holiday.

The dealer said the US dollar rebounded and rose to a one and one-and-a-half-week high versus the yen and traded higher against the euro after Trump promised a major tax announcement to ease the burden of businesses.

"Traders were seen to shift their interest to this safe haven currency right now," the dealer said, adding that they hoped to see a more positive momentum for the local currency.

Against a basket of major currencies, the local note was traded mixed.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.1235/1277 from 3.1277/1310 on Wednesday and increased versus the yen to 3.9081/9129 from 3.9496/9535.

Vis-a-vis the euro, the ringgit depreciated to 4.7263/7334 from 4.7223/7279 and declined against the British pound to 5.5516/5588 from 5.5454/5513. ― Bernama