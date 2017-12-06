Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Ringgit closes lower amid speculation

Wednesday December 6, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar but the underlying sentiment remained positive as mild speculative activity was noted.

At 6pm, the local unit was quoted at 4.0730/0780 against the US dollar from 4.0650/0680 on Tuesday.

Oanda Corp Head of Trading for Asia Pacific Stephen Innes said the ringgit was seen to have a relatively muted reaction towards the greenback despite Malaysia's positive trade data for October.

Malaysia's total trade in October 2017 surged 19.8 per cent, year-on-year, (y-o-y) to RM154.26 billion, with exports rising 18.9 per cent to RM82.41 billion while imports advanced 20.9 per cent to RM71.85 billion.

The ringgit was traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0213/0261 from 3.0178/0205 on Tuesday< and weakened against the yen to 3.6311/6365 from 3.6124/6157.

The local note, however, was traded slightly higher against the euro at 4.8155/8218 from 4.8174/8226 and gained versus the pound to 5.4513/4584 from 5.4564/4621 yesterday. — Bernama

