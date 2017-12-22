Ringgit closes lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The ringgit eased slightly against the US dollar at close today on lack of buying interest ahead of the long weekend, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local unit stood at 4.0770/0800 against the greenback from 4.0760/0800 on Thursday.

The dealer said the ringgit saw thin trading in line with most emerging Asian currencies as market participants shied away from the market ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Christmas is on Monday and Bursa Malaysis will be closed.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the euro to 4.8304/8344 from Thursday’s 4.8423/8474, but depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0317/0346 from 3.0287/0332.

The domestic unit eased against the British pound to 5.4587/4639 from 5.4525/4590 and depreciated against the yen to 3.5965/5998 from 3.5912/5957. — Bernama