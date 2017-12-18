Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Ringgit closes lower against US dollar

Monday December 18, 2017
08:30 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today on lack of buying interest, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local unit was quoted at 4.0800/0830 against the US dollar from 4.0780/0810 on Friday.

The dealer said the ringgit was weaker in line with most Asian currencies versus the greenback as the US Congress was expected to pass a tax code overhaul this week.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded higher against a basket of other currencies.

The local note was higher against the Singapore dollar to 3.0247/0280 from Friday’s 3.0286/0313, and appreciated against the yen to 3.6218/6255 from 3.6359/6389 previously.

The ringgit improved against the euro to 4.8095/8147 from 4.8100/8152 last Friday and traded sharply higher against the British pound at 5.4456/4512 from 5.4763/4816 previously. — Bernama

