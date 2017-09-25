Ringgit closes lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today as the greenback remained steady on positive sentiment brought by the US Federal Reserve System's (Fed) decision to unwind its historic-making economic stimulus in October, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit was quoted at 4.2020/2070 against the US dollar from 4.1960/1000 last Thursday.

The market was closed on Friday for the Awal Muharram public holiday.

A dealer said Fed’s decision to start unwinding its US$4.2 trillion (RM17.6 trillion) of bonds despite inflation remaining low was a sign of confidence in the growth prospects of the world economy.

This helped lift the interest for the greenback, he said.

He said the greenback rebound, if sustained in the near term, could cast a slight downward pressure on emerging markets’ currencies, including the ringgit.

However, confidence in Malaysia improved economic prospects this year would continue to lend support for the local currency, he said.

The ringgit was traded mostly lower against other major currencies, except the euro.

Against the Singapore dollar, it fell to 3.1112/1161 from 3.1052/1090 last Thursday.

It slipped to 3.7491/7549 from 3.7308/7353 versus the yen and decreased to 5.6832/6908 from 5.6617/6679 against the British pound last week.

The local note appreciated to 4.9941/9013 from 4.9987/9039 against the euro on last Thursday. — Bernama