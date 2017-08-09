Ringgit closes lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The ringgit closed slightly lower against the US dollar today on subdued demand for the local currency in line with the weaker equities market, a dealer said.

At 6 pm, the local unit stood at 4.2870/2910 against the greenback compared to Tuesday’s close of 4.2840/2870 .

The dealer said this was in line with most Asian currencies which were also in negative territory against the US dollar today as Asian stock markets were traded lower amid heightened tensions between the US and North Korea.

President Donald Trump’s warning to North Korea yesterday that further threats from the country would be met with fire and fury had received Pyongyang’s response that it was considering an attack on US Pacific Territory, Guam, he said.

Meanwhile, the greenback was softer against other major currencies as investors shifted to ‘safe haven’ currencies such as the Swiss franc and the yen amid the tension, he added.

The ringgit closed mostly higher against a basket of major currencies, except the yen.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.1455/1496 from 3.1472/1501 on Tuesday, strengthened against the British pound to 5.5765/5834 from 5.5825/5877 yesterday and improved against the euro to 5.0321/0385 from 5.0590/0642 previously.

It depreciated versus the yen to 3.9040/9087 from 3.8748/8793 on Tuesday. — Bernama