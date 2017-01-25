Ringgit closes lower against US dollar

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4370/4400 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.4330/4370. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today on lack of buying interest, said a dealer.

The dealer said the US dollar received a boost from President Donald Trump’s move to support the country’s oil industry.

Yesterday, Trump signed orders to expand energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the yen to 3.9068/9105 from 3.9143/9182 but declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.1271/1296 from 3.1240/1273 yesterday.

The local unit fell against the British pound to 5.5844/5900 from 5.5302/5369 and depreciated against the euro to 4.7693/7734 from 4.7606/7653 yesterday. ― Bernama