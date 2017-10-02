Ringgit closes lower against greenback

At 6pm, the local unit was quoted at 4.2320/2350 against the US dollar from 4.2190/2220 on Friday. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today in tandem with most emerging currencies as investors shifted interest towards the greenback, a dealer said.

The dealer said the greenback gained strength, as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and renewed optimism over Trump’s tax reforms stimulated buying sentiment towards the currency.

The ringgit, however, traded higher against other major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.1058/1085 from Friday’s 3.1063/1097 and improved against the British pound to 5.6290/6347 from 5.6425/6482.

The local note appreciated against the yen to 3.7488/7518 from 3.7499/7532 and rose against the euro to 4.9637/9689 from 4.9788/9828 on Friday. — Bernama