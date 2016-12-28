Ringgit closes lower against greenback

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today as investor interest shifted towards the greenback following the release of strong US economic data.

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4800/4840 against the US dollar from 4.4760/4810 yesterday.

A dealer said the strong economic data from the US reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve would be more aggressive in its monetary policy next year.

“New data from the US show consumer confidence hit a 15-year peak in December. The next data to watch are US payrolls due on Jan 6, 2017,” he said.

Against other major currencies, however, the ringgit was traded higher.

It rose against the yen to 3.8069/8113 from 3.8168/8214 on Tuesday.

The ringgit increased against the British pound to 5.4862/4929 from 5.4921/4995 yesterday and improved against euro to 4.6758/6808 from 4.6770/6831 on Tuesday. — Bernama