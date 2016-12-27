Ringgit closes lower against greenback

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today, in line with most Asian currencies, as the rise in US bond yields supported the greenback.

At 6 pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4760/4810 against the US dollar from 4.4725/4755 recorded last Friday.

A dealer said heightened uncertainties over US President-elect Donald Trump’s views on US interest rates and trade also pressured the currencies of export-oriented countries in Asia.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit traded mostly lower. It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0895/0946 from 3.0934/0959 last Friday and slid against the yen to 3.8168/8214 from 3.8112/8145.

It declined against the British pound to 5.4921/4995 from 5.4904/4946 and fell against euro to 4.6770/6831 from 4.6751/6800 previously. — Bernama