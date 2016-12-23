Ringgit closes higher on buying sentiment

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 ― The ringgit ended marginally higher against the US dollar today on mild buying interest ahead of the Christmas holiday long weekend, dealers said.

At 6 pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4725/4755 against the greenback from 4.4740/4770 on Thursday.

A dealer said the greenback, which was lower against major currencies such as the yen, was under persistent pressure as market players booked profits following the recent upbeat US economic data.

“We saw a little bit improvement in risk appetite for the ringgit amid a weaker dollar,” he said.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit, however, traded mostly lower.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0934/0959 from Thursday’s 3.0879/0908, slid against the yen to 3.8112/8145 from 3.8028/8079 and edged down against the euro to 4.6751/6800 from 4.6718/6767 yesterday.

However, the local note advanced vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.4904/4946 from 5.5178/5219 on Thursday. ― Bernama