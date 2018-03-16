Ringgit closes higher as dollar falls

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The ringgit rebounded to close higher against the US dollar today on fresh concerns over the political turmoil in the US, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 3.9070/9120 against the US dollar compared with yesterday’s 3.9160/9200.

The US dollar snapped its one-week winning streak after talks on potential personnel changes at the White House.

“This bodes well for the ringgit, which has underperformed this week. Slight bargain hunting also emerged and this helped push the currency higher,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was also traded broadly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 2.9761/9810 from 2.9893/9942 Thursday and increased against the yen to 3.6953/6010 from 3.6957/7002 yesterday.

The local note appreciated against the euro to 4.8138/8215 from yesterday’s 4.8398/8455 and was firmer vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.4565/4643 from 5.4585/4653 previously. — Bernama