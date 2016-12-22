Ringgit closes higher ahead of US data

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar today ahead of the release of a series of US economic data later today, dealers said.

At 6 pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4740/4770 against the greenbank from 4.4770/4820 on Wednesday.

“It was reported that the dollar slid from its 14-year high on Thursday as investors were taking profits ahead of the release of a series of economic data, including data on the revised Gross Domestic Product for the third quarter of the year,” said a dealer.

He said if the data was lower than what the market expected, investors were likely to sell the dollar further.

Against other major currencies, the local unit also traded mostly higher.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0879/0908 from Wednesday’s 3.0989/0034, rose against the yen to 3.8028/8079 from 3.8083/8138 and improved against the British pound to 5.5178/5219 from 5.5188/5268 yesterday.

However, the local note fell vis-a-vis the euro to 4.6718/6767 from 4.6543/6613 Tuesday. — Bernama