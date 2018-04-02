Ringgit closes higher against US dollar

Malaysian ringgit notes of different denominations on top of US dollar notes in this file photo illustration March 14, 2013. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar today on mild buying support amid positive sentiment, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 3.8600/8640 against Friday’s close of 3.8620/8650.

A dealer said the local unit showed some signs of benefiting from stabilising oil prices.

The price of the benchmark Brent crude oil currently stood at US$69.95 a barrel, up from US$69.44 a barrel last Friday.

The local unit was traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the yen to 3.6312/6357 from 3.6369/6404 on Friday, increased against the Singapore dollar to 2.9461/9505 from 2.9476/9511 and appreciated against the euro to 4.7598/7651 from 4.7603/7659.

Vis-a-vis the pound, the ringgit was lower at 5.4291/4351 from yesterday’s 5.4246/4307. — Bernama