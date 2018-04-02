Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Thunderstorm

Money

Ringgit closes higher against US dollar

Monday April 2, 2018
07:08 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

West Bromwich Albion part company with manager Alan PardewWest Bromwich Albion part company with manager Alan Pardew

Govt mulling tribunal to help settle e-hailing firms’ disputeGovt mulling tribunal to help settle e-hailing firms’ dispute

The Edit: A taste of Italy at Luce Osteria ContemporaneaThe Edit: A taste of Italy at Luce Osteria Contemporanea

The Edit: Ballet’s most unlikely star takes her final bowThe Edit: Ballet’s most unlikely star takes her final bow

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Malaysian ringgit notes of different denominations on top of US dollar notes in this file photo illustration March 14, 2013. — Reuters picMalaysian ringgit notes of different denominations on top of US dollar notes in this file photo illustration March 14, 2013. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar today on mild buying support amid positive sentiment, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 3.8600/8640 against Friday’s close of 3.8620/8650.

A dealer said the local unit showed some signs of benefiting from stabilising oil prices.

The price of the benchmark Brent crude oil currently stood at US$69.95 a barrel, up from US$69.44 a barrel last Friday.

The local unit was traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the yen to 3.6312/6357 from 3.6369/6404 on Friday, increased against the Singapore dollar to 2.9461/9505 from 2.9476/9511 and appreciated against the euro to 4.7598/7651 from 4.7603/7659.

Vis-a-vis the pound, the ringgit was lower at 5.4291/4351 from yesterday’s 5.4246/4307. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram