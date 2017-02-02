Ringgit closes higher against US dollar

At 6pm, the ringgit closed at 4.4220/4260 against the US dollar from Tuesday's close of 4.4280/4310. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 ― The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar today in line with most emerging Asian currencies as the greenback weakened after the Federal Reserve (Fed) left interest rates unchanged, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit closed at 4.4220/4260 against the US dollar from Tuesday's close of 4.4280/4310.

A dealer said Fed left the interest rates unchanged at its first meeting since President Donald Trump took office.

“Fed's statement after the meeting was also not overly-hawkish which cast doubts on rate adjustments for next meeting in March,” he said.

On the local front, the ringgit rose steadily on the strenghtening bias in the coming weeks on the back of the weaker US dollar, stable oil prices and strong economic fundamental, said another dealer.

“We expect the ringgit to improve further to hit 4.4100 range against the greenback early next week,” she told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It fell against the yen to 3.9314/9367 from 3.8897/8930 on Tuesday and slipped against the Singapore dollar to 3.1375/1424 from 3.1212/1244.

The local unit dropped against the British pound to 5.6142/6197 from 5.4965/5020 and declined against the euro at 4.7815/7872 from 4.7415/7460 previously. ― Bernama