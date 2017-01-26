Ringgit closes higher against US dollar

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4270/4310 against the US dollar from yesterday’s close of 4.4370/4400. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar today on renewed concerns over US President Donald Trump’s protectionist stance, said a dealer.

The dealer added that the strengthening of the local unit was in line with other Asian currencies, while investors were also looking for direction from the US Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4270/4310 against the US dollar from yesterday’s close of 4.4370/4400.

The ringgit was traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the yen to 3.8776/8828 from 3.9068/9105 yesterday and ended higher against the Singapore dollar at 3.1165/1200 from 3.1271/1296 yesterday.

The local unit appreciated against the euro to 4.7462/7509 from 4.7693/7734 but declined against the British pound to 5.5917/5981 from 5.5844/5900. ― Bernama