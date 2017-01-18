Ringgit closes higher against US dollar

The ringgit extended yesterday’s gains to end higher against the US dollar today as most investors shifted their interest to the local note. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The ringgit extended yesterday’s gains to end higher against the US dollar today as most investors shifted their interest to the local note, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.4430/4460 against the greenback from yesterday’s 4.4600/4650.

The dealer said the improved ringgit was in tandem with most emerging Asian currencies after the dollar was pressured by United States President-elect Donald Trump’s comments that the dollar was too strong.

“It should be no surprise that the dollar sold off sharply after Trump’s dismissive comment,” he said.

The ringgit, meanwhile, traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.1267/1301 from 3.1428/1470 and depreciated against the British pound to 5.4724/4784 from 5.4265/4344.

The ringgit rose versus the euro to 4.7513/7563 from 4.7624/7682 and improved against the yen to 3.9228/9265 from 3.9452/9506 yesterday. — Bernama