Ringgit closes at two-month high against US dollar

The ringgit closed at a high of 3.8755/8785 against the US dollar today. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The ringgit closed at a high of 3.8755/8785 against the US dollar today — a level last seen on January 26 this year — supported by subsiding fears of a trade war between US and China amid encouraging crude oil prices.

At 6pm, the local note finished 185 basis points better against yesterday’s close of 3.8940/8970.

A dealer said news of a talk between the US and China to avoid a trade war had eased the worries among investors, hence, improving their risk appetite.

Last week, US President Donald Trump had ordered tariffs to be imposed on US$50 billion (RM193.8 billion) worth of Chinese goods, weeks after the announcement on the implementation of steel and aluminium import duties was made.

In retaliation, China had unveiled its plans for reciprocal tariffs on US$3 billion worth of products imported from the US.

Apart from the easing concerns on the potential war trade, the dealer said, encouraging crude oil prices, which saw the benchmark Brent crude oil traded at US$69.77 per barrel as at 6.25pm today, also lent support to the ringgit.

At the close, the local note was traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the yen to 3.6665/6697 from 3.7050/7086 yesterday and appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9613/9645 from 2.9709/9737 yesterday.

The local unit advanced against the euro to 4.8110/8152 from 4.8305/8346 yesterday and was better against the pound to 5.4745/4795 from 5.5353/5408 yesterday. — Bernama