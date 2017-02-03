Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 1:19 pm GMT+8

Ringgit almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Friday February 3, 2017
At 9.12am, the ringgit was traded at 4.4220/4270 against the US dollar, compared with 4.4220/4260 yesterday. ― Reuters pic At 9.12am, the ringgit was traded at 4.4220/4270 against the US dollar, compared with 4.4220/4260 yesterday. ― Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The ringgit opened almost flat against the US dollar today on lack of fresh buying interest, said a dealer.

At 9.12am, the ringgit was traded at 4.4220/4270 against the US dollar, compared with 4.4220/4260 yesterday.  

The ringgit was also traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the British pound to 5.5346/5417 from 5.6142/6197 and appreciated against the euro to 4.7590/7661 from 4.7815/7872.

The local unit increased against the Singapore dollar to 3.1306/1348 from 3.1375/1424 yesterday and went up against the yen to 3.9213/9274 from 3.9314/9367 today. ― Bernama

