RHB maintains ‘buy’ on MRCB

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — RHB Research Institute Sdn Bhd has maintained a “buy” rating on Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd (MRCB) with an unchanged target price of RM1.34 per share.

In a note, the research firm said this came after MRCB secured a management contract (subject to shareholders’ approval) from Bukit Jalil Sentral Property, to be the management contractor of a mixed development project at Bukit Jalil.

The project amount is RM11 billion over a development period of 20 years.

An extraordinary general meeting is to be convened – mostly like in May – to obtain shareholders’ approval for this proposal.

“We maintain our financial year 2018-2020 earnings forecasts, as we do not think the project is to start in the near term.

“While the land is yet to be transferred, the development plans for the project have also not been submitted for regulatory approvals,” RHB Research Institute said. — Bernama