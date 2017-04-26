RHB confirms not in merger talks with AmBank

RHB Bank Bhd group managing director Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli says the bank is currently not in talks to merge with any bank. — file picKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — RHB Bank Bhd is not in any potential merger talks with AMMB Holdings Bhd, said group managing director Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli.

“There is no talk about merging with any bank,” he told a press conference after the company’s 51st annual general meeting here, today.

Khairussaleh was responding to a question on a merger talk between the two banks which resurfaced recently as reported by a local English daily.

“As far as I know, there is no merger talk with any bank.

“But if there is an opportunity, and merit is there, of course, we will consider,” he said.

On the bank’s loan performance, Khairussaleh said the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment would at least maintain last year’s growth of 15 per cent this year.

“We saw the SME loan did quite well in the first quarter of the year, so we are quite optimistic that the growth would be as good as last year,” he said, adding the SME segment accounted for about 16 per cent of the company’s total portfolio, up from 14 per cent recorded two to three years ago.

Khairussaleh said RHB Bank was reshaping its total portfolio to skew towards more SME and retail segments compared to the corporate segment.

Currently, he said the retail segment constitutes 49-50 per cent of the total portfolio, followed by corporate (31 per cent), while SME makes up the remaining 19 per cent.

“We hope to increase the retail portfolio to 55 per cent, reduce corporate (portfolio) to 25 per cent and SME would rise to about 20 per cent in the long term,” he said.

Apart from that, he said the group was taking efforts to enhance the financial supply chain and e-retail solutions to facilitate the SMEs to start their businesses.

On loan growth, he said RHB Bank was eyeing a growth of five per cent to six per cent this year, up from two per cent last year.

“Basically, we are tracking the overall industry’s loan growth this year,” he said.

On the gross impaired loans ratio (GIL), Khairussaleh said the bank aimed to keep it below 2.5 per cent this year and cost-to-income ratio (CTI) to stay below 50 per cent.

Last year, the bank’s GIL was at 2.43 per cent and CTI at 50 per cent.

On loan exposure to the oil and gas (O&G) sector, Khairussaleh said it would continue to closely monitor the segment as it was still in a consolidation phase.

“We believe last year was the worst year, but we do not see enough consolidation in that segment yet although oil prices have stabilised now,” he said.

However, he reiterated that the O&G loan only accounted for 3.6 per cent of the total loans, hence, the impairment from the segment was considered manageable. — Bernama