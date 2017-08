RHB and AmBank shares rise on cancelled merger plans

File photo of the headquarters of RHB in Kuala Lumpur. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Malaysia’s RHB Bank Bhd and AmBank Holdings Bhd shares climbed in early trade today, a day after calling off their merger talks, saying they could not arrive at mutually acceptable terms.

Shares in RHB were up 3.7 per cent while AmBank’s stock was up 1.5 per cent. — Reuters