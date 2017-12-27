Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Retail shares rise; weak Apple weighs on Nasdaq

Wednesday December 27, 2017
12:01 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Chinese court auctions skyscraper for US$84m on TaobaoThe Edit: Chinese court auctions skyscraper for US$84m on Taobao

Fujimori asks for forgiveness, thanks Kucyznski for pardonFujimori asks for forgiveness, thanks Kucyznski for pardon

The Edit: Four ways to spend less time on your phone in 2018The Edit: Four ways to spend less time on your phone in 2018

Electricity tariff will not increase till end 2020, TNB saysElectricity tariff will not increase till end 2020, TNB says

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Apple shares fell following a report of weak demand for its new smartphone. — Reuters picApple shares fell following a report of weak demand for its new smartphone. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Dec 26 — Shares of retailers bounced early today on positive sentiment about the holiday shopping season, while Apple fell following a report of weak demand for its new smartphone.

Department stores Macy’s and Kohl’s both jumped more than three per cent, while Target rose 1.2 per cent on indications that the early strength in the holiday shopping season persisted through Christmas.

But Apple dropped 2.8 per cent, with analysts pointing to a report in Taiwan’s Economic Daily of weak demand for the iPhone X. Apple suppliers such as Broadcom and Skyworks Solutions also fell.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up slightly at 24,757.10.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.1 per cent to 2,680.57, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.6 per cent to 6,921.04.

Analysts were anticipating a quiet period of trading after markets were closed Monday. Several international bourses were also closed on Tuesday for “Boxing Day.”

Key data releases this week include the Conference Board’s report on consumer confidence for December.

Home prices in the 20 biggest cities rose 0.2 per cent in October from the prior month, according to the S&P Case-Shiller index. — AFP

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline