Reserve Bank of Australia: Laundering accusations a very serious matter

Friday August 11, 2017
08:13 AM GMT+8

A businessman walks past the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney February 4, 2014. — Reuters picA businessman walks past the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney February 4, 2014. — Reuters picMELBOURNE, Aug 11 — Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said this morning accusations of money laundering and financing extremism levelled against Commonwealth Bank of Australia are a very serious matter.

There needs to be accountability at CBA if shortcomings are identified, Lowe told a parliamentary economics committee.

Financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC launched civil penalty proceedings against Australia’s No.1 lender last week for “serious and systemic non-compliance”, in the biggest case of its kind in Australia and the first against a major bank. — Reuters 

