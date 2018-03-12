Research houses upbeat on UMW Holdings

A UMW Toyota service centre. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Research houses have maintained their positive outlook on UMW Holdings Bhd shares on the company's proposed strategic acquisition plan for a 50.07 per cent stake in MBM Resources Bhd (MBMR) for RM501 million and 10 per cent in Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) from Permodalan Nasional Bhd for RM417.5 million.

RHB Research said there are also synergies to be extracted from MBM Resources’ autoparts and auto distribution businesses.

“We would be less positive should the MBM Resources takeover fail and UMW secure only an additional 10 per cent in Perodua.

“We estimate a proforma RM5.65 valuation under this scenario and upgrade our recommendation to buy (from sell) and lift our target price to RM6.91 (from RM5.40, 16 per cent upside), assuming both acquisitions are successful,” it said.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research said the proposed corporate acquisitions will allow UMW to increase its strategic stake in Perodua, as well as increase exposure in the commercial vehicle segment via MBMR’s multi-brand dealerships, namely Daihatsu and Hino vehicles.

It will also widen UMW’s offerings with MBMR’s auto parts manufacturing business.

“The strategic acquisitions are consistent with UMW’s strategy to enhance its core businesses in the automotive, equipment and manufacturing and engineering segments,” it said, while calling for a maintained “market perform” call with an unchanged target price of RM6.25.

At 10.32am, UMW Holding's share price rose 26 sen to RM6.21 with 188,500 lots changing hands. — Bernama