Report: Indonesia president to propose 2018 budget with 2.2pc of GDP deficit

JAKARTA, Aug 16 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo today is set to propose to parliament a 2018 state budget with a fiscal deficit of 2.19 per cent of gross domestic product, the Bisnis Indonesia newspaper reported, citing a document.

For this year, the government has a fiscal deficit target of 2.92 per cent of GDP.

The government plans to spend 2,204.4 trillion rupiah (RM708.4 billion) next year, the newspaper said, up 3 per cent from the total spending allocated for this year.

The revenue target for 2018 is set at 1,878.4 trillion rupiah, according to the newspaper, about 8 per cent higher than this year's target of 1,736.1 trillion rupiah.

Widodo is due to present his 2018 budget proposal to parliament at 0700 GMT. The proposal would need parliamentary approval. — Reuters