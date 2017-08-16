Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Report: Indonesia president to propose 2018 budget with 2.2pc of GDP deficit

Wednesday August 16, 2017
10:36 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Four arrested after GoT leakThe Edit: Four arrested after GoT leak

The Edit: Chinese teen internet addict diesThe Edit: Chinese teen internet addict dies

The Edit: Netflix releases first trailer for ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’The Edit: Netflix releases first trailer for ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’

Yamaha Singapore apologises for turning away autistic childYamaha Singapore apologises for turning away autistic child

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The government plans to spend 2,204.4 trillion rupiah (RM708.4 billion) next year, up 3 per cent from the total spending allocated for this year. — Reuters picThe government plans to spend 2,204.4 trillion rupiah (RM708.4 billion) next year, up 3 per cent from the total spending allocated for this year. — Reuters picJAKARTA, Aug 16 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo today is set to propose to parliament a 2018 state budget with a fiscal deficit of 2.19 per cent of gross domestic product, the Bisnis Indonesia newspaper reported, citing a document.

For this year, the government has a fiscal deficit target of 2.92 per cent of GDP.

The government plans to spend 2,204.4 trillion rupiah (RM708.4 billion) next year, the newspaper said, up 3 per cent from the total spending allocated for this year.

The revenue target for 2018 is set at 1,878.4 trillion rupiah, according to the newspaper, about 8 per cent higher than this year's target of 1,736.1 trillion rupiah.

Widodo is due to present his 2018 budget proposal to parliament at 0700 GMT. The proposal would need parliamentary approval. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline