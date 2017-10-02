Report: Despite lobbying, merit to determine Malaysia-Singapore HSR tender winner

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong (right) had similarly pledged a transparent tender process while inking the bilateral agreement on the project in December last year. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Despite continued lobbying by both China and Japan for the high-speed rail linking Malaysia and Singapore, a report quoting observers said the efforts are unlikely to grant them special favours.

Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP) quoted Yun Sun, a China expert at the Stimson Centre in Washington, saying that both countries would ultimately “want to select the plan, bidder and financing scheme that make most sense for their national economy”.

This comes after authorities from both sides issued a joint statement last week telling potential bidders that “the tender will be carried out in an open and fair manner”.

“Every bid will be assessed on its own merits and there will not be any requirement for local partners,” it added.

SCMP said the joint statement was delivered during a briefing on the project last week, attended by 12 Malaysian participants, eight Singaporean participants, and four from other Asian countries.

China Premier Li Keqiang had reportedly told Lee during his visit to Beijing last week to support China’s bid, while Japanese transport minister Keiichi Ishii had hosted a high-speed rail symposium in Singapore in August.

Observers also said the two countries will note other “sticky circumstances” involving high-speed rail elsewhere in the region, such as the China’s problematic US$5.5 billion contract in Indonesia, and a stalled project connecting Thailand and Kunming.

“The specific challenges in the various cases may be different, but I think it is in the interest of both the Najib and Lee administrations to avoid similar types of controversies,” said National University of Singapore’s analysts Chong Ja Ian.

SCMP predicted the open tender for the privately financed company — that will design, build, finance and maintain the 350-km link in Malaysia — will be called by the end of this year, while the award will likely be given by the end of 2018.