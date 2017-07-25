Report: Chinese, Japanese companies bidding for Bandar Malaysian project

Artist impression of Bandar Malaysia. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, July 25 – The multi-billion ringgit Bandar Malaysia project has garnered nine bids from seven firms in China and two from Japan.

A Malaysian official told The Straits Times that bids received for the project were valued between US$7 billion (RM30 billion) and US$10.5 billion (RM43 billion).

It was reported that the seven Chinese companies are China State Construction Engineering, China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), China Gezhouba Group, Greentown Overseas, China Resources, China Vanke and John Holland Group, which parent company is CCCC; while the two Japanese giants are Daiwa House Industry Group and Mitsui Fudosan.

The official said several Chinese firms have also indicated of engaging Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava to work on the designs for the 500 acres piece of land here.

Among the famous work by Calatrava includes the Athens Olympic Sports Complex in Greece.

Iskandar Waterfront Holdings-China Railway Engineering Corp IWC-CREC consortium was previously awarded the contract to develop Bandar Malaysia.

The Finance Ministry terminated the RM7.41 billion deal after the consortium failed to meet the payment deadline.

The yet-to-be-built Bandar Malaysia is located in nearly 500 acres of land in Sungei Besi that was previously occupied by the Royal Malaysian Air Force airbase, which Putrajaya transferred to 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

TRX City, or the Tun Razak Exchange, is planned as the next financial hub for Kuala Lumpur.