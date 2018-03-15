Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation

Thursday March 15, 2018
01:34 PM GMT+8

Amazon Japan says it has been raided by the country's fair trade regulator on suspicion of a possible anti-trust violation. — File picAmazon Japan says it has been raided by the country's fair trade regulator on suspicion of a possible anti-trust violation. — File picTOKYO, March 15 — Amazon Japan said today it had been raided by the country's fair trade regulator on suspicion of a possible anti-trust violation.

An Amazon Japan spokesperson told Reuters it was fully cooperating with the Fair Trade Commission but declined to elaborate or comment on details about the suspected violations outlined in earlier local media reports.

Citing sources related to the matter, Kyodo news agency said today the online retailer is suspected of possibly asking suppliers to shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on Amazon Japan.

The Asahi daily reported that the firm may have demanded suppliers pay a “collaboration fee,” measured as a percentage of the selling price of the product.

Amazon Japan had come under regulatory scrutiny before. In a previous anti-trust probe, the Fair Trade Commission found the firm had required suppliers that sell their products on multiple platforms to list them on Amazon Japan at the same or lower price.

Amazon Japan agreed to drop the practice and the regulators ended the probe last June.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission declined to comment on the case. — Reuters

