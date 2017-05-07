Record high exports in March proves govt resolve in promoting Malaysian products, Ahmad Maslan says

Datuk Ahmad Maslan said the record high exports in March quashed the opposition’s claim that Malaysian products were being shunned abroad as the country’s image was tarnished. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPONTIAN, May 7 — The record high exports in March, which breached the RM80 billion mark, the highest since independence, proves the government’s resolve in promoting Malaysian products abroad, Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Ahmad Maslan said.

He said the achievement quashed the opposition’s claim that Malaysian products were being shunned abroad as the country’s image was tarnished.

“The surge in exports proves that the efforts undertaken by the leaders, especially (Prime Minister) Datuk Seri Najib Razak, in promoting Malaysia wherever he goes, whether in Asean, Europe, Middle East, Japan, South Korea or China, has created a positive impact on the demand for our goods, “ he said in Benut near here today.

He was speaking to reporters after opening a meeting of the Pontian District Branch of the Johor Religious Teachers Association.

The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI), in a statement on Friday, said the country’s exports in March rose 24.1 per cent to RM82.63 billion, while double-digit export growth was recorded in all major sectors, namely manufacturing, mining and agriculture.

Ahmad attributed the achievement to relentless efforts by MITI’s agencies like MATRADE in promoting Malaysian products through their offices abroad.

“So, we hope the exports will continue to increase, thus proving the opposition wrong that no one wants to buy Malaysian goods as our image is tainted,” he said. — Bernama