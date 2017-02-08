Qatar’s biggest bank sees South-east Asia as next growth target (VIDEO)

DOHA, Feb 8 — Qatar National Bank SAQ is turning its focus to South-east Asia for growth after hitting expansion goals for Africa and the Middle East three years earlier than planned.

“We believe this region, the Middle East, Africa, South-east Asia, gives us the best growth opportunity," Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Kuwari said in an interview with Bloomberg TV at his office in Doha yesterday. “The business environment in South-east Asia is great for us.”

While QNB isn’t actively pursuing a large acquisition at the moment, the Middle East’s biggest bank will make use of opportunities as long as they fit the lender’s strategy, he said. With operations across 30 countries, QNB is boosting its presence in India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar, and turning its Singapore operation into an Asian hub, adding staff there and introducing Islamic finance products. It also plans to open a branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, this year.

QNB has almost doubled its assets to US$198 billion (RM880 billion) over the past five years by increasing lending in its home market, and through acquisitions, buying 77.2 per cent of Societe Generale SA’s Egypt unit in 2012, about 20 per cent of Togo-based pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational Inc. in 2014 and its US$3 billion purchase of Turkey’s Finansbank AS last year. After reaching its ambitions of having operations in the Middle East and Africa before a 2017 goal, the lender’s plan will extend to South-east Asia as its focal point until 2020, the CEO said.

Qatar National Bank CEO Ali Al Kuwari discusses the bank’s performance and expansion plans with ‘Bloomberg Markets: Middle East.’ — Screengrab from Bloomberg VideoAl Kuwari, who has led the bank since July 2013, is presiding over an era of oil prices that have almost halved since mid-2014, and strains in two of its main markets, Egypt and Turkey.

“Looking at Egypt and Turkey, the banking systems have been resilient to any problems and issues," Al Kuwari said. "There is a promising future for the banking systems in both countries. We have a long-term commitment."

In Qatar, an increase in oil prices of more than 20 per cent over the past six months will add liquidity to the country’s financial system, the CEO said. There also haven’t been any signs of a slowdown in major projects, and companies and contractors are meeting their obligations, he said.

“What we promised our shareholders is 15 per cent return on equity,” Al Kuwari said, referring to a key measure of profit for banks. “But for us we will do our best to maintain 20 per cent. As we diversify to mature markets, this number becomes a challenge.” — Bloomberg