Putin and Maduro to discuss Venezuelan debt restructuring: Kremlin

Venezuela has struggled to service its debt. — Reuters picMOSCOW, Oct 4 — President Vladimir Putin and embattled Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who is on a visit to Russia, will on Wednesday discuss financial aid for the crisis-stricken Latin American country, the Kremlin said.

Venezuela, which has been rocked by deadly protests and economic chaos that has caused dire shortages of food and medicine, is counting on Russian support amid growing international isolation.

“With regard to the Venezuelan-Russian talks, debt restructuring is, of course, one of the subjects of the negotiations,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

“No doubt the subject should be seriously discussed. That is why the talks are being conducted,” Peskov added.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet after taking part in an energy forum.

In 2011, Russia granted Venezuela a loan to finance the purchase of Russian arms including tanks and missiles.

Venezuala has struggled to service the debt, which stood at $2.8 billion as of 2016.

Moscow also appears to have found a roundabout way to prop up the crisis-stricken country by extending a loan through oil giant Rosneft.

Rosneft run by Putin’s top ally Igor Sechin has lent its Venezuelan counterpart PDVSA around $6 billion since 2014, according to the oil major’s financial results released earlier this year.

Maduro’s unravelling leftist government is facing increasing international isolation, with close to 130 people killed in anti-regime protests and the United States putting the Venezuelan president under direct sanctions.

Moscow has sided with Maduro’s regime over the protests and criticised the Venezuelan opposition for “disrupting” elections.

International powers accuse Maduro of dismantling democracy by taking over state institutions in a bid to counter opposition pressure for him to quit.

From Moscow Maduro is scheduled to travel to authoritarian Belarus and Turkey.

Russia and Venezuela enjoy a long history of ties and Maduro’s predecessor Hugo Chavez, known for his passionate tirades against the United States, was a welcome guest at the Kremlin. — AFP