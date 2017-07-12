‘Put a sock in it,’ UK pub boss tells Brexit ‘gloomsters’

JD Wetherspoon Plc Chairman Tim Martin backs Brexit. — Reuters picLONDON, July 12 — JD Wetherspoon Plc Chairman Tim Martin, one of corporate Britain’s most outspoken supporters of the UK’s exit from the European Union, said requests to the government for clarity and a post-Brexit transitional arrangement are unrealistic.

Demands from institutions such as the Financial Conduct Authority, which last week said banks and asset managers need certainty on Brexit arrangements, increase pressure on the UK government to agree to a deal on unfavourable terms, the pub operator’s boss said in a statement today.

Martin, 62, said he had a message for “gloomsters” such as Carolyn Fairbairn, head of the Confederation of British Industry: “Put a sock in it.” The UK economy can thrive even if no trade deal is reached with the EU, he said.

“As any buyer of a house or car knows, if you want something too badly, you will pay a very high price — especially if your desire is obvious to the counterparty,” Martin said.

The Wetherspoon chairman has criticised what he perceives to be alarmist rhetoric from bodies tracking the potential fallout from Brexit. In July last year, after printing 200,000 beer mats calling into question the public’s trust of the International Monetary Fund, he said forecasters at investment banks were practicing “irresponsible doom-mongering” and didn’t understand economics.

While Wetherspoon’s like-for-like sales rose 5.3 per cent in the 11 weeks through July 9, the UK pub industry is under strain after the pound’s devaluation following the Brexit vote pushed up the cost of imported food and beer.

Having to pay bartenders more as a result of an increased minimum wage could also force closures, Wetherspoon has said. The number of pubs in the UK has fallen steadily for more than three decades, according to the British Beer and Pub Association. — Bloomberg