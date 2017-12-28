PUC emerges as most active counter on takeover announcement

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Thursday December 28, 2017
11:06 AM GMT+8

As at 10.11am, the counter, which opened at 35 sen rose to 35.5 sen, with 109.52 million shares changing hands. — Reuters picAs at 10.11am, the counter, which opened at 35 sen rose to 35.5 sen, with 109.52 million shares changing hands. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — PUC Bhd emerged as the most active counter on Bursa Malaysia in early trade today after announcing a proposal to buy a third of the shares in a company that provides imaging services to Kidzania and Legoland Malaysia for RM52.8 million under a plan to expand its advertising and media revenue base.

As at 10.11am, the counter, which opened at 35 sen rose to 35.5 sen, with 109.52 million shares changing hands.

In a statement yesterday, PUC said the acquisition of Pictureworks Holdings SB was expected to generate more than a quarter of the group’s future profit.

“The board has identified the imagery capture sector as a new business segment to enable PUC Group to expand its business portfolio and to diversify its revenue sources,” it said, adding that the acquisition would be settled via the issuance of new shares and cash. — Bernama

