Public Mutual declares distributions of RM182m for 12 funds

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Public Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Public Mutual Bhd, has declared distributions of over RM182 million for 12 funds for the financial year ending Aug 31, 2017.

In a statement today, it said the funds were Public SmallCap Fund (6.00 sen per unit), Public Indonesia Select Fund (1.50 sen per unit), Public Select Treasure Equity Fund (1.25 sen per unit), Public Strategic Growth Fund (1.00 sen per unit), Public Islamic Treasures Growth Fund (0.50 sen per unit) Public Sukuk Fund (3.75 sen per unit) and PB China Australia Equity Fund (1.75 sen per unit).

The others are PB Asia Emerging Growth Fund (1.00 sen per unit), PB Indonesia Balanced Fund (2.00 sen per unit), PB Islamic Equity Fund (0.50 sen per unit), PB Sukuk Fund (3.75 sen per unit) and PB Bond Fund (3.75 sen per unit).

“Public Indonesia Select Fund, Public Sukuk Fund, PB China Australia Equity Fund, PB Indonesia Balanced Fund, PB Islamic Equity Fund, PB Sukuk Fund and PB Bond Fund are open for the Employees Provident Fund Members Investment Scheme,” said Public Mutual.

All PB Series of Funds are distributed via Public Bank branches nationwide while the Public Series of Funds are distributed by Public Mutual’s unit trust consultants.

Public Mutual is Malaysia’s largest private unit trust company with more than 120 unit trust funds under its management.

As of end-July 2017, the total fund size managed by the company was RM77.5 billion. — Bernama