Public Bank’s Islamic unit issues RM500m sukuk

Thursday August 3, 2017
07:47 PM GMT+8

PBB said in its Bursa Malaysia filing that its sukuk would be used for Shariah-compliant purposes. — Reuters pic PBB said in its Bursa Malaysia filing that its sukuk would be used for Shariah-compliant purposes. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Public Bank Bhd (PBB)’s subsidiary, Public Islamic Bank Bhd  (PIBB) has today issued the second tranche of Subordinated Sukuk Murabahah amounting to RM500 million under its Sukuk Murabahah Programme.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, PBB said the proceeds would be used by PIBB for its working capital, general banking and other corporate purposes, all of which shall be Shariah-compliant.

The tranche, with a tenure of 10 years, has a coupon rate of 4.65 per cent per year, with maturity date on Aug 3, 2027.

The first tranche was issued in 2014 and both are part of the Sukuk Murabahah Programme of up to RM5 billion in nominal value that PIBB got approval for in April 2014. — Bernama

