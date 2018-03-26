Public Bank keeps ‘outperform’ call on Gamuda

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Public Investment Bank has maintained an “outperform” call on Gamuda Bhd as the company’s earnings is expected to pick up from financial year 2018 (FY18) and continue to benefit from large infrastructure projects rolling over the next two to three years.

In a note today, the research house said it had also maintained its target price of RM6.20 per share for Gamuda.

“Gamuda’s earnings momentum continues to be strong in the second quarter FY18 with RM211.3 million registered.

“The stronger-than-expected profits were mainly driven by higher work progress from construction projects, as well as higher property billings, especially from overseas ventutres.

“Having its construction and property segment performing well, the group is well on track to surpass its FY18 sales target of RM3.5 billion,” it added.

Another research firm, RHB Investment Research said Gamuda's first half FY18 performance was in line with its estimates, and maintained a “buy” call with a target price of RM5.80.

It viewed the Gamuda consortium comprising also MMC Corp Bhd and George Kent Bhd, as the favourite in tendering for the Mass Rapid Transit 3 project.

At 10.18am, Gamuda's share eased three sen to RM5.07 with 101,600 shares traded. — Bernama