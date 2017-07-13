Proton’s Tanjung Malim factory to pioneer Industry 4.0

Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan says Proton’s Tanjung Malim factory has been selected as the principal automotive factory to implement Industry 4.0, thus making Perak the pioneer state in the country to implement the concept. — Picture by Saw Siow FengIPOH, July 13 ― Malaysia’s national carmaker Proton Holdings Sdn Bhd is set to be the principal and pioneer automotive factory in the country to implement the new manufacturing technology under the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0).

Second International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan, said the factory located in Proton City, Tanjung Malim, had been selected as the principal automotive factory to implement Industry 4.0, thus making Perak the pioneer state in the country to implement the concept.

He said this was in line with Proton’s partnership with China’s Geely Holding Group to turn it into a car manufacturing hub using new technology.

“The electronic industry is of paramount importance since 40 per cent of raw materials involved in the country’s manufacturing for exports are electronic-based.

“We need more electronic factories using high technology in every state as this method gives higher returns and provides high-paying jobs to the local community.

“We cannot simply create such factories; we need a pioneer automotive factory to lead the way. For this reason, the Tanjung Malim factory would be the first automotive factory to implement Industry 4.0 method,” he told reporters at an Aidilfitri open house and networking session hosted by the Perak branch of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry here, today.

Ong said although there were many factories in Perak, they did not use high technology in their operations and as such, could not create high-paying jobs.

“The implementation of Industry 4.0 in the state would facilitate the creation of new factories which would supply raw materials to the principal factory,” he said. ― Bernama