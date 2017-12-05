Proton to maintain steady sales growth

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd (Proton) has continued to maintain steady growth in its sales performance year-to-date.

As at Nov 30, 2017 it achieved 66,190 units in sales, a growth of two per cent compared to 65,069 in the same period last year, driven by its Saga and Persona models.

In a statement here today, the national carmaker said, these two models continued to lead all other company’s models with 28,368 and 18,113 units sold respectively year-to-date, making up for 70 per cent of Proton’s total car sales,

Proton's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Abdul Rashid Musa, said it has been a challenging journey for the company since the past five years and the steady growth recorded from January-November 2017 was a positive achievement for Proton.

“We will continue to push ourselves harder in the coming months and we hope that customers will take advantage of the incredible year-end deals for Proton cars,” he said.

He said growth was seen from the current quality improvements that were on-going internally.

"Together with our partner, Proton has intensified quality improvement processes and efforts, with exceptional sharing of knowledge and skills, as well as the opportunity for our local team to be trained at Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Lt in China.

“Progress has been positive since Proton already own good and durable products. We shall keep working on further improvements in our cars and we look forward to also do better in providing customer satisfaction,” he said.

Proton said the reliability and durability of its cars were tested in a gruelling nine-hour endurance race at Sepang 1,000 km 2017 last month where Proton car was the overall winner. — Bernama