Proton says confident of improving audit score ahead of SUV launch

A Proton logo on a car at a Proton showroom in Puchong. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 16 ― Proton Holdings Bhd is confident of achieving further improvement in its audit score as preparations get underway for the launch of its first SUV, scheduled for year-end.

In a statement today, Proton said further improvements were gradually being introduced and with the next audit scheduled to take place this month.

“Ever since the tie-up with Geely Holdings was announced, Proton has undergone a quality improvement programme with its partner by using an assessment system based on Volvo’s global scoring criteria.

“In December 2017, an audit was performed by Geely and it showed a remarkable three-fold improvement, which is testament to the effectiveness of the ongoing work between the two companies,” it said.

Meanwhile, Proton achieved sales equivalent to a 9.6 per cent share of the overall Malaysian automotive market in February 2018, with the majority of sales made up of the Saga, Persona, Exora and Iriz models.

It said the models continued to attract strong interest due to their design, technology and value for money proposition.

“Proton concentrates on activities aimed at having a successful year ahead by focusing on initiatives for sales, marketing and quality improvement, while testing for its first SUV, and the first model developed together with Geely, gathered pace toward a fourth-quarter launch,” it said. ― Bernama