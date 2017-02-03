Private jets descend on Houston for Super Bowl (VIDEO)

HOUSTON, Feb 3 ― Par Avion President Janine Iannarelli discusses her expectations for private jet traffic in Houston for the Super Bowl and the private aviation industry.
She speaks on “Bloomberg Markets.” ― Bloomberg
Friday February 3, 2017
03:19 PM GMT+8
