Private jets descend on Houston for Super Bowl (VIDEO)

Friday February 3, 2017
03:19 PM GMT+8

HOUSTON, Feb 3 ― Par Avion President Janine Iannarelli discusses her expectations for private jet traffic in Houston for the Super Bowl and the private aviation industry.

She speaks on “Bloomberg Markets.” ― Bloomberg

